Spanish singer XNilo is quite often included in the expansive umbrella of reggaeton and its various subgenres, but the reality is he has a lot more to his repertoire than that. His inspirations are numerous, spanning classic soul, hip-hop, trap and more, each taking turns to bubble up to the surface on any given song.

XNilo's latest offering, "Bodyline", for example, certainly employs a little influence from the Latin club sound, but it's pop, R&B and Afrobeats that make themselves most heard here. The influence of the latter comes from Ghana-based Modulo while Canary Islands-raised singer Ambizius steps in with the seductive R&B hook that centres the whole track.

"Bodyline" will appear on XNilo's upcoming mixtape, slated for release later this year.