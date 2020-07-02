Grammy-winning producer and artist MALIK (whose credits include work with everyone from Ariana Grande to JID and Earth Gang) is currently gearing up for the release of his high-concept new project, Spectrum (Demo), having recently signed to No I.D's ARTium Recordings. Having first teased the project with the release of "Red" last month and then "Orange" just a few days later, the Austin multi-hyphenate is now back to continue the technicolour theme with the album's third official single, "Yellow".

Despite being connected by title, all three songs are separated by subject matter, each one exploring a particular emotional state: "Red" was inspired by anger, "Orange" by hope, and "Yellow" by something a little harder to define. Through psychedelic synths and autotune-licked vocals, MALIK explores the release that's felt when stepping out into the sunshine after a prolonged period indoors (sound familiar?). Although separate from its predecessor, "Yellow" does feel like the continuation of the optimism of "Orange" albeit in a different context.

"It's a love song, but for who? A girl? Myself? God? This is about longing to be in the sun," says MALIK via email. "To be fully loved and completely leaving the night behind. I always imagine that feeling when youʼve been in a cold dark room, and you step outside for the first time that day. The sun feels like it's thawing your skin."

Spectrum (Demo) officially arrives August 21 via ARTium Recordings.