It's difficult to quite put your finger on a name for the kind of music made by Sheffield-born, Berlin-based producer Haider. Having cut his teeth in his hometown's bassline scene, his palette now extends through electro, EBM, grime, UK funky, house music. Those are the sounds bubbling up in his new single "I Came To Destroy" and they blend together seamlessly for a dark and seductive late night roller. The new single is the second taste of Haider's upcoming Endless Clouds EP, following "Maracuja" from earlier in the month, which delved even deeper into futuristic electro sleekness, both of which bode very well for the rest of the EP.

"I Came To Destroy" is lifted from his upcoming Endless Clouds EP, due for release on July 31 via Breaker Breaker Records, the first of three EPs slated for release this year.