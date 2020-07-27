South London's DC is a roll. Following his much-hyped May single, "Neighbourhood", the rapper returns today with visuals for his latest: "Tears, Sweat, Blood". The track, a reflective number that highlights DC's pensive flow and laid-back delivery, was produced by frequent J Hus collaborator TSB, who provides the piano-led, UKG-tinged backdrop for him to lay his from-the-heart bars on.

Speaking with Complex over email, DC said: "'T.S.B.' is inspired by the overall grind and being on the ends. Regardless of what goes on in our lives, we still gotta keep focused on our goals and put everything into whatever we want to do. This track is another reflective one for me, as I talk on some of the moments and situations I've been in and the effects it's all had on me."

DC adds that the track's visuals—directed by Dir. Lx—"builds on the creative elements me and Lx introduced in 'Neighbourhood', where fans were able to catch onto the double meaning; The Wire and orange couch reference. In 'TSB', I wanted to represent the elements of our community that are quite damaged, but also the positives that still come from there, by performing behind broken glass."

Watch exclusively above. "Tears, Sweat, Blood" hits streaming platforms on July 29.