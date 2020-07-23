Last year, Dutch producer Crouwel made an impressive debut with his two-track Chasing The Morning Sun EP, gathering some pretty hefty streaming figures right off the bat. Hoping to repeat that success, he's now back with "Floating" from his upcoming new EP of the same name.

Another warm, deeply atmospheric production, "Floating" makes liberal use of rousing arpeggios and hypnotising loops to draw the listener inwards. Uplifting and absorbing in equal measure, the use of modular and analogue synths creates a surprisingly organic sound often lost in software.

Speaking with Complex via email, Crouwel commented, "'Floating' is a track with many different musical influences. Its first parts were created in a session with Chris Mulder (known from Yakumo Orchestra, a.o.) while jamming on his modular synthesizer with some of my analogue synths. We combined a quite deep and dark beat with a light ambient soundscape and melody. This creates a feeling where you are floating around, but still at risk of getting lost into the deep."

The Floating EP arrives July 24 via Reflektor Records.