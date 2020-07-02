Enigmatic singer and multi-instrumentalist c. racha may not be a name you're entirely familiar with (besides a quiet Insta page, he has pretty much zero social media presence), but that's all about to change this year. Today he presents the visuals for the latest single from his debut project, EP1, itself a primer for an album slated for later in the year.

Four years in the making, the new collection officially arrives later this summer, but ahead of that he's just revealed the brain-fizzing visuals for the EP's latest single, "Too Many Sunsets", courtesy of Angela Steps. Like the rest of the new three-tracker, "Too Many Sunsets" is an R&B-oriented affair with psychedelic elements and Caribbean rhythms just beginning to creep in behind the faceless singer's arrestingly soulful vocals.

Both the EP and the as-yet-untitled album are expected later this year via South London label Cotch International.