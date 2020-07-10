Lil Uzi Vert just tossed StaySolidRocky the wicked assist on his "Party Girl" remix. The song also comes with the announcement of StaySolidRocky's next EP, Fallin. The 7-track project is set to drop on Friday, July 17 and looks to play on much of the themes that can be heard in this track as well and will include another appearance from Uzi too.

The two dig deep into their melodic bags for the "Party Girl" remix, with Uzi picking up exactly where the 19-year-old rapper leaves off on the original version of the track, which has been able to garner 55 million views on Youtube and is now certified gold. Wearing his heart on his sleeve, StaySolidRocky uses the "Party Girl" remix to give teenage angst a loftier sound, as he and Uzi bounce off each other seamlessly.

Uzi has also been on a tear of assists lately, most recently jumping on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Don Q's "Flood My Wrist," and before that connecting with G Herbo to lace their track "Like This." Despite being such an unlikely duo, Herb and Uzi have made for quite a team, and the visuals attached to their track match the vibe of the song perfectly, pairing G Herbo's gritty street persona with Lil Uzi's quick-witted and chaotic rockstar mentality.

Uzi brought his talents to this track as well, and it is sure to only make the remix to "Party Girl" balloon to the same heights as its original. You can listen to StaySolidRocky's latest track "Party Girl" remix featuring Lil Uzi Vert down below.