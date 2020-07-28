The audiobook for Lana Del Rey's poetry-accompanied-by-music collection Violet Bent Backwards Over the the Grass has been released.

The audiobook is available on Amazon and other outlets via Simon & Schuster, with an ebook and physical edition release set for Sept. 29. Also on Tuesday, Lana shared the excerpt "L.A. Who Am I to Love You" on YouTube, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms. Stream that above.

The spoken word performance sees its production credited to ubiquitous collaborator and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, who also mixed and engineered the collection, as well as provided musical accompaniment via piano and Mellotron.

"Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass is the title poem of the book and the first poem I wrote of many," Lana previously detailed in a press release announcing her debut poetry collection, the audio version of which will also be hitting vinyl and CD formats on Oct. 2 via Interscope. "Some of which came to me in their entirety, which I dictated and then typed out, and some that I worked laboriously picking apart each word to make the perfect poem. They are eclectic and honest and not trying to be anything other than what they are and for that reason I'm proud of them, especially because the spirit in which they were written was very authentic."

Back in December, Lana told fans that half of proceeds will go toward Indigenous-led organizations around the U.S. In an IG post earlier this month, she further explained her efforts, specifically highlighting the importance of the Navajo Water Project: