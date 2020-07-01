Jordan Groggs of the hip-hop trio Injury Reserve has died, as confirmed by the group's social media accounts on Tuesday. "REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend" they wrote on both Twitter and Instagram.

At this time, no cause of death has been revealed.

Jordan rapped under the name Stepa J. Groggs, and he began collaborating with Injury Reserve's Nathaniel Ritchie (Ritchie With a T) at some point around 2012 after working at a Vans store that Ritchie's mom was running. At that time, Ritchie was a teen. Stereo Gum reports that Groggs developed into a mentor figure for his younger/future collaborator. The third member, producer Parker Corey, joined them shortly afterward thereby completing the trio, with Groggs and Ritchie rapping over beats composed by Corey. In the years since then they'd put out a pair of EPs: Cooler Colors (2014) and Drive It Like It's Stolen (2017), a pair of mixtapes: Live from the Dentist Office (2015), and Floss (2016), and most recently a self-titled studio album in 2019.

In addition to informing fans of his death, the group also shared a link to a GoFundMe page that says:

Groggs’s heart has touched everyone he has came across. He will live on through his family, supporters, and the communities he was apart of.



Jordan Alexander Groggs is survived by Anna and their four children Joey, Jayden, Toph, and Ari.

As of this writing, that page had raised nearly $36,000 (against an original goal of $25,000). You can visit/contribute here should you decide to do that.