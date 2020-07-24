Earlier this year, Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family label hashed out a deal with eOne and announced that a Gangsta Grillz tape would be coming in June. The global COVID-19 pandemic pushed the tape back a bit and now Benny the Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz x BSF Da Respected Sopranos will drop next Friday (July 31).

Today, BSF drops off the first single "It's Over" with newcomers Heem and Rick Hyde featuring Benny and Drama. The song is produced by Don Cannon and the video is directed by The Wizard who also directed the video for Westside Gunn's "Allah Sent Me," which we premiered earlier this week.

Benny, BSF's de facto leader, had this to say about the song and the video:

“This song right here! I wasn’t originally on 'It’s Over,' but when I realized how crazy it was I had to get on it. The video turned out fire, only right Drama was a part of it! I wanted that old school gangster feel and aesthetic and this shit is a movie. We the real and respected Sopranos.”

Check out the video up top; you can stream and buy "It's Over" here.