Flipp Dinero is looking to keep fans motivated with new music.

On Friday, the Brooklyn artist returned with the official video for "Rich Today," his first release since the Codeine Boy-produced "Jump Off." Flipp tells Complex he created the track and filmed its visual during lockdown with the hopes of keeping his followers inspired during the unprecedented health crisis.

"'Rich Today' was a vibe I created during quarantine to keep people motivated despite of all the tragedies we’ve been facing lately, I just wanted to stay creative. Give everyone a saying they could enjoy," he explained. "I just want people to capture that vibe, I want them to understand we can’t stop and we're not letting up, the only way to go is up."

The video was directed by Authorized Dealer, and shows Flipp at an immaculate house mixing business and pleasure, surrounded by women, his crew, and some expensive cars.

"Shooting the video was different but exciting," he said. "[We] had to keep my distance a majority of the time but we kept the energy alive for a fact."

You can check out the "Rich Today" video above.