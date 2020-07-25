Taylor Swift is headed for another No. 1 debut.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the singer-songwriter's eighth studio album Folklore is on track to move 650,000 units in its first week, which would mark the biggest 2020 album debut yet. Juice WRLD's newly released posthumous project, Legends Never Die, currently holds that distinction with 470,000 units earned.

For comparison, Swift's previous project, 2019's Lover, debut at No. 1 with 867,000 units.

Folklore came as somewhat of a surprise, as it wasn't officially announced until hours before its release. According to Variety, the project also received more than 80 million global streams on Spotify, making it the biggest album debut for a female artist in the platform's history.

Logic's final album No Pressure is expected to make a respectable debut. HDD reports the effort is projected to move between 75,000 and 85,000 units, 17,000 to 21,000 of which will be in traditional sales. The Maryland rapper announced the 15-track effort days before it was released, and confirmed it would be his swan song.

"I just wanted to retire because I’m over it man. Not even in a negative way, I’m just over it," he recently told Billboard. "... I love music and I’m gonna continue to make music on my own. I can’t not just make music. It’s a journal for me. It’s how I express myself. It’s how I heal, but with Logic, I’m stepping away. And the thing is too, I’m not trying to make it this big show like, ‘Oh my God’ because it’s not that deep. You either believe me or you don’t man. I don’t give a shit. I’m over here doing my thing."