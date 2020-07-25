Though it's only a few months old, the Verzuz battle series has already established itself as a must-watch event. Which isn't too surprising when you consider some of the featured artists. We're talking music heavy-hitters like Snoop Dogg, RZA, Scott Storch, Teddy Riley and even the series' creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. However, there's some entertainers who have yet to appear in a Verzuz battle, despite incessant calls.

Chris Brown is one of those artists.

Ever since the series launched, fans have been hounding Breezy to get in on the action. Some have suggested he take on artists like Justin Bieber, Trey Songz, and even Drake. Busta Rhymes previously said he'd like to see Brown go hit-for-hit with fellow R&B star Usher.

"Listen, Usher and Chris Brown got to be it man. That’s it," Busta said during an Instagram Live broadcast with Swizz. "You asking my opinion. I’m giving it to you, big bro. I don’t want to see no Usher and Justin Timberlake. I want to see Usher and Chris Brown."

Well, it appears there's only one person Brown will consider battling. And it's none of the aforementioned artists.

"Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY," he recently wrote on Instagram "... not in competition with nobody but myself...❤️."

Hopefully for fans, Brown will have a change of heart.