Blueface released his breakthrough project Famous Cryp in 2018, and now he's dropped the Reloaded edition of the project with new tracks.

The re-release of the tape sees the rapper expand the length by double, from 10 tracks to 20. Among the additions are a remix of "Respect My Cryppin'," which now features a verse of Snoop Dogg, and recently shared singles "Yea Yea" and "Finesse the Beat."

Other features on the record include Moneybagg Yo, YG, Cardi B, DJ Kay Slay, NLE Choppa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, among others. The deluxe edition follows the release of the rapper's feature-packed debut album Find the Beat, which saw him collaborate with everyone from DaBaby to Jeremih.

Alongside the release of the expanded edition, Blueface also dropped an animated video for the Snoop Dogg-assisted remix of "Respect My Cryppin'." Animated by Tillavision, the video shows the two rappers running a military operation with plenty of blue soldiers.

Watch the video for "Respect My Cryppin'" and listen to Famous Cryp Reloaded above.