Los Angeles native YG has clapped back at people on both Instagram and Twitter who are critiquing his activism. The "FTP" artist took to IG early Monday morning to share a video of the protest, writing, “For anyone out there talking I don’t question your advocacy and don’t think you should question mine.”

YG continued, “See you gotta understand that a lot of people out there they see me as a N***a. They don’t see the black proud man. They see a kid from Bompton and they expect violence. They hear FTP and they think I’m gonna come and burn my city. So we showed up and did it right. We proved them wrong.”

“The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought out 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change. I wanted to document that so when they hear this song and think we are reckless and violent they see a peaceful protest of all different people coming together for a common cause. That is history. That is breaking down these stereotypes on our people and our neighborhoods.”

He added, “All of us protesting are on the same side here..instead of questioning each other’s activism we should be directing that energy at the cops and the government and helping to create the change we want to see. Stay focused and stop that social media judgement without knowing facts and hurting a cause we all a part of. We got a real enemy and it ain’t each other. On my momma!”

YG shared another clip on Instagram of what seems to be the music video he filmed:

He also shared much of the same message on Twitter:

The 4Real 4Real artist dropped the song “FTP” at the beginning of the month. Around that time, he planned a protest in L.A., later finding out it wasn’t safe for people to attend and that “people could get hurt or shot.” He canceled the demonstration and announced he’s partnering with Black Lives Matter to “do this shit the right way.”