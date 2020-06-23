Rising rapper Bris was shot and killed this weekend at age 24, the Sacramento County Coroner records confirm.

Sacramento police responded to reports of shots fired on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found Bris—who was born Christopher Treadwell—suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Bris was one of Sacramento's brightest stars to attack the music industry after Mozzy kicked open the door. In 2019, he teamed up with G Man to drop their popular joint mixtape 10:42. He also had several well-received singles like "Lightning McQueen," "Sparked a Fuse," and "Panhandling."

Bris' death comes just one week after he released his single "Need Hammy." Fans and those close to Bris took to social media where they eulogized the 24-year-old: