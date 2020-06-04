After a strong start to the year with his 1 EP, South London rapper Kaniva is back with the visuals to his latest single "Good Evening". The video opens with what starts off looking like the oh-so familiar "I was going to do X, Y and Z, but the lockdown forced me to improvise," but it turns out it was all a rouse and we're quickly taken into the video proper.

That tongue-in-cheek opener also explains he was tired of the usual cliches — "the same video girls from the last 173 rap videos you've seen this year" and "big boy whips that I can't afford yet" — so instead he's giving it to us straight with some no-messing shots from FPVisuals.

The track itself is pure rap heat with a bouncy production from H1 and a run-through of everything he's been up to lately (mostly with your girlfriend, apparently) with playful references to some of the things that have kept us entertained lately, like Swarmz and Tory Lanez's (mis)adventures on Instagram Live, and the disappearance of Chanel the parrot. Pay close attention to the end of the video and you'll even catch news of a new EP he's got coming later this year.