A couple of weeks ago, pop and R&B hitmaker JONES gifted us her latest single "Giving It Up", a snappy offering with heaps of energy and charm that's already doing some major streaming numbers.

Now she's back with a remix from her good friend Joe Hertz (who previously remixed 2016's "Indulge" and produced 2017's "Simple") and it's even more colourful and bouncy than the original. Their past work together and the creative chemistry they've built up over the years is plain to hear from start to finish — and hopefully something we'll hear more of on future drops.