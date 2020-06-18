Jamaican reggae-soul singer/songwriter Etana gives us some much-needed throwback vibes in the video for her latest single, "Bubble". The retro-style visual sees the Grammy-nominated artist at a dancehall party amid couples dancing to the sweet, sweet tune. Times may be difficult, but Etana wants her music to be your escape.

"All singles who couple-up when the mood is right and all lovers doing life together in times like these, let's not forget to love," Etana told Complex via email. "When you're done working, when you're done protesting or whatever you do in this time, make time to get together and bubble."

Peep the "Bubble" visuals exclusively above. Etana's new album, GEMINI, is set to be released on June 19 and you can pre-order it here.