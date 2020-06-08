Lady Gaga’s latest album Chromatica had a stellar debut, scoring the pop star her sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Chromatica had a bigger opening week than any other 2020 album by a woman, earning 274,000 equivalent album units in the week ending June 4, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Approximately 205,000 of the sales came from albums, 65,000 from SEA units, and a little over 4,000 from TEA units.

The album dropped on May 29 and included leading singles “Stupid Love,” which opened and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100—and “Rain on Me,” featuring Ariana Grande, which debuted at No. 1. Chromatica was initially intended to be released on April 10, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaga’s previous No. 1 albums include the A Star Is Born soundtrack, Joanne, Cheek to Cheek, Artpop, and Born This Way.

With Chromatica, Gaga became one of eight women who have had at least six No. 1 albums, tying her with Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears and Taylor Swift, all of whom have six each. Barbara Streisand has the most, with 11 No. 1 albums; Madonna has nine, and Janet Jackson has seven.

The only other woman to have a No. 1 album in 2020 has been Selena Gomez for her third studio album Rare, which initially topped the charts on Jan. 25.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lil Baby's My Turn, which finished at No. 3, Gunna’s Wunna at No. 4, and Future’s High Off Life at No. 5.