Beyoncé's social media, namely her Instagram account, has become known over the years as her celebratory grounds for birthday wishes to cultural figures, friends, and family members. On Friday, the music icon posted a special birthday message with a call-to-action connected to the current state of the nation.

In an Instagram post, Beyoncé celebrated Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday. Along with posting a graphic of the Louisville native, Beyoncé also urged her fans to sign a petition in her bio calling for justice for Taylor's death.

"Justice for Breonna. Click the link in my bio to take action," Beyoncé captioned the post.

Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police on March 13. The group of officers responsible for her death was issuing a "no-knock" warrant when they used a battering ram to enter Taylor's apartment. During a standoff with her boyfriend, who mistook the officers as intruders and opened fire, Taylor was fatally shot eight times by the cops.

Protests held by Louisville citizens for Taylor joined in with the nationwide Black Lives Matter uprising for George Floyd, who was killed in by police in Minneapolis. The combination of these events prompted people to take to the streets where they conducted demonstrations in Taylor and Floyd's name. This fight continues as Taylor's killers have yet to be arrested and charged with her death.