Roy Woods has dropped his highly anticipated new project Dem Times via OVO Sound.

Alongside the six-song EP, Woods also released the video for the project cut “Cool J,” directed by L.A. Rubio. In the visual, we see Roy in a video game world where he races cars with a friend and dances at a virtually simulated bar with Sims-like characters.

Woods created the project between Los Angeles and Toronto. "We’re in a place and space that a lot of us have never experienced before,” he said in a statement. “That’s what made me want to release my EP, Dem Times, and it’s also why I chose the name. If you're from Toronto, then you know exactly what I am referring to. Life is short and can change in a blink of an eye. Appreciate life and all ‘dem times’ at all times.”

Prior to the release of Dem Times, Woods shared the song and accompanying visual for “I Feel It” last week.

Watch the video for “Cool J” above, and stream Dem Times below or on Apple Music.