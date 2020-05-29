Las Vegas rapper Prince Taee recently signed with Atlantic Records imprint Art@War, and now he's linked up with YK Osiris for a smooth new single that samples Tamia's "So Into You."

Featuring Taee on the verses and Osiris on the hook, "Just My Type" sees the rising 18-year-old rapper tap into his more sensitive side. To coincide with the release of the track, the video shows the pair in full-on R&B classic mode complete with a white grand piano. Fabolous, who himself flipped "So Into You" for his hit "Into You," also makes a cameo in the video.

"This record is important to me because it shows that it's OK to be yourself, to be young, and still be able to make it with an old soul in 2020," Taee said. "Most rappers in this generation feel like you gotta be hard to make it and this song shows that you can still make a name for yourself appealing to the ladies... ain't nothing wrong with being soft for your girl only real ones know that. Shout-out Fab and Tamia. This song is gonna be another classic."

Watch the video for "Just My Type" above.