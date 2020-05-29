We've all been in those relationships that are bad for both parties, but feel so good all the same. It can be too much to resist, can't it? That's what makes "Bad 4 U", the smouldering new single from South East London rapper Jay 8lue, so utterly relatable.

Blending together hip-hop and R&B (with just a hint of UK funky on the drums), "Bad 4 U" is a seductive affair that details a less than perfect relationship tinted by mistrust and that nagging feeling at the back of their minds that they should both be going after something a little more. No matter how good the highs are, is it really worth the lows?

"Bad 4 U" officially lands on all streaming platforms tomorrow, May 30.