After releasing his short film that came with snippets of songs from Almost An Adult, his debut album, South London rapper Jords has now shared the full project, with a theme of unapologetic honesty shining throughout.

Introspectively laying out feelings of love, loss and black pride across ten tracks, standout cuts include the laid-back, jazzy vibes of "My City", with his self-production talents taking centre stage, and "Halos", a heartfelt offering that deals with the very relatable story of losing a loved one. For energies from the other end of the spectrum, "Patterned" is an 808s-laced trap joint—all bouncy flows and bars of ambition to "put the mandem in mansions."

Having teased the album for a number of months across social media, it has most definitely been worth the wait. Stream Almost An Adult in full below.