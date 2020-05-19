During Joe Rogan's most recent podcast, in which he spoke to writer Bridget Phetasy, he opined about 6ix9ine's current place in the culture.

"You know what's the Rosetta Stone of the culture war? Tekashi 6ix9ine," Rogan said around the 2:37 mark. "Because the rap culture has always been 'no rats'; 'snitches get stitches.' That's always been the culture. He is now the most popular rapper on earth, he has a video that he just released a few days ago, that, what is it now?"

Rogan's suggestion came during a discussion on how pivotal YouTube is in filtering the type of content people consume. "159 million views. And it's terrible," Rogan said of the "Gooba" video.

"There's no logic," he said of 6ix9ine's popularity. "There's no logic to anything people are doing. If you try to look for logic in what's popular, in human behavior...This is the key to translating it - it's all nonsense - he's nonsense. The world is paying attention to this nonsense."

Since being released from prison, 6ix9ine has exploded back onto the scene. Despite breaking records on YouTube upon its release, his latest single failed to land the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100. According to 6ix9ine, the numbers were juiced by the teams of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, whose song "Stuck With U" landed the top spot. Billboard has since refuted those claims.

As for Rogan, it was recently announced that his ultra-popular podcast is becoming a Spotify exclusive. According to The Wrap, it will be available on the platform globally as of September 1st.

You can watch the full episode of the Joe Rogan Experience above.