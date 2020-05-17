Fat Joe recently hopped on Instagram Live with R&B legend and longtime collaborator Ashanti.

The two talked about their history, how some of their iconic songs came together, and Fat Joe even revealed some things about their songs that Ashanti didn't even know. During their conversation, Fat Joe said that Ashanti was almost taken off of their iconic hit with Ja Rule, "What's Luv?"

"Irv and Ja had called me, and they woke me up [at] like 3 in the morning, and they say, 'Yo, come down, we made a song for you," he said. "I go to the studio, it was like 4 in the morning. They played 'What's Luv?' and you on it. And they was telling me, 'Yo, this is for you and J. Lo. We want the Latinos on this."

Ashanti was as surprised as we were, responding with a shocked "What?" Followed by her saying that she never knew that.

"I was like, yo, J. Lo? She [Ashanti] sound amazing on here," Joe continued. "I was like, 'Nah, we leaving her there.'"

It's tough to imagine what that track would sound like with a J. Lo chorus instead of Ashanti's. You can listen to their entire conversation on Fat Joe's Instagram page down below.