UPDATED 5/21, 1:15 p.m. ET: Drake took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, and said the song "shouldn't have been played."

He wrote that the last thing he wanted was for any of his friends to feel "disrespected."

See original story below.



Drake has been making semi-regular appearances on Instagram Live during quarantine—using the Night Owl Sound account that OVO Noel and OVO Mark regularly do late-night DJ sets on—to play some old tracks, as well as some unreleased music. Late Wednesday night, Drizzy hopped on yet again, this time playing an unreleased song featuring Future.

In the song, Drake name drops Kylie and Kendall Jenner, along with Gigi Hadid. "Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they en vogue / Yeah, I got 20 fuckin’ Gigis," he raps.

"Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real shit, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherfuckin’ Kylies," Drake adds, before Future chimes in, rapping that he also has "20 damn Kylies."

It's also worth noting that Future appeared to preview the same song back in 2018, and as TMZ points out, it was him who rapped the Kylie part in that version.

Could this be another sign that the two might eventually release a sequel to their joint project What a Time To Be Alive? The dynamic duo have been teasing the possibility of a sequel for a while now, recently reuniting on their hit song "Life is Good," which is featured on Future's latest project High Off Life. They also joined forces on "Desires" off of Drake's latest project, Dark Lane Demo Tapes.