In a lengthy series of posts shared to her Instagram Story, Azealia Banks has taken aim at Nicki Minaj once again following the success of the "Say So" remix. While dragging both Nicki and Doja Cat, the latter of whom she called a "white bitch" repeatedly, she said that Nicki's drama with Cardi B came down to jealousy.

"Another thing that I find fucking funny, is Nicki... for all the fucking mouth you have for Cardi B for talking shit about black women, and now you quiet because you got your little number one with this white bitch," she said. "You a pussy ass bitch. Fuck outta here. ... You shoulda got right on that Queen Radio and you put that bitch in the ground where she belongs. Put that bitch down in the fucking South African emerald mine where the fuck that white bitch belongs."

Her comments likely make reference to the recent controversy surrounding Doja Cat, who allegedly made racist remarks in the past while appearing in "alt-right" or incel-type community chat rooms. "Now I'm looking back at it, you were just jealous of Cardi... She's got more swag than you," she continued. "You made a whole radio show about how Cardi B is bad for black women."

Of course, she took time to call Cardi "trash," but she believes that Nicki should appear on Queen Radio to tear down Doja. "I'm just very disappointed in you... You selling out, keeping quiet."

This isn't the first time Azealia Banks has made her issues with Nicki Minaj known, previously taking shots at her back in 2017 before apologizing. She eventually threw shade at her once again later down the line, even though she promised to never do it again. As for her most recent comments, she started to talk about some of the famous men she has had relationships with after going after the pair behind "Say So."

"I have actually fucked a lot of fucking very powerful fucking men," she continued, before shifting her attention to Dave Chappelle. "I should ruin your fucking marriage, I should tell the world we fucked," Banks said on her Instagram Story. "What the fuck I'm keeping secrets from y'all n***as for? Nah, Dave Chappelle can fuck me again. That was some good black dick."

She went on to say that should wouldn't "expose all the tea," although she added that she has "got around." After calling Chappelle a legend, she went on to accuse Dave East of asking for a considerable amount of money to hop on the remix of "Pyrex Princess," her 2018 single. "Dave East you a funny n***a too," she said. According to her, he asked for $25,000 if she wanted him on the track, and then she went on to call herself a bigger deal than he is.

"You've never been on a world tour," she added.

During the string of videos, she also revealed that she hooked up with Adrian Grenier. "Wow I just sucked a gay boy's dick," she said, asserting that the Entourage lead is a closeted homosexual. She showed a Polaroid photo for reference, doubling down on her claim that Grenier is keeping his sexuality a secret.