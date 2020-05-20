The Australian street artist who's been trolling 50 Cent with amusing mash-up murals says he's been physically attacked over his work.

On Tuesday, Lushsux shared a screenshot of one of 50 Cent's recent social media post, in which he called out the enigmatic artist for continuing to his viral art series. You know, the series that depicts Fif as everyone from Taylor Swift and 6ix9ine to Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Well, 50 is apparently over it, as he posted an Instagram that stated Lushsux "needs a ass whoopin bad, he still doing this shit." The post was accompanied by a photo of Fif's face mashed up with Mike Tyson's.

Lushsux's post featured a photo where he appears to be on a hospital bed with a bloody pillow. The artist included a lengthy caption, claiming he had received medical treatment this month after he was attacked "because of this shit."

"50 seems to want some more walls? Unfortunately some 6 or 7 smoothebrains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month ..." he wrote. "I don't like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint ... I constantly have to unwillingly fight people (among other insane shit you would not believe even if I told you) on the street who for whatever cooked reason seem to feel the need to come up to me at a wall and start trouble. It's tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren't sociopathic pieces of shit."

Though Fif has suggested he's annoyed with the murals, he's credited Lushsux as a "talented" artist and continues to repost photos of the murals on his Instagram page. Whether it's intentional or not, Fif is giving the man extremely valuable promotion.