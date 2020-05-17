6ix9ine and Akon might be going head-to-head in a hits battle, at least according to Akon. The platinum-selling artist took to his Instagram Story on Saturday night to share the new of this possible bout between him and 6ix9ine.

"@6ix9ine just challenged me to a battle tomorrow at 3:30pm Live on IG, IT'S ON." Akon wrote in his story behind a picture of what appears to be him on a FaceTime call with the rapper.

There hasn't been any word from 6ix9ine about whether this is actually something that will be happening, or whether this is just another elaborate troll that Akon somehow got looped into. I expect the latter.

But to transition to actual Instagram Live song battles, Ludacris and Nelly just went hit-for-hit during their Verzuz battle on Saturday night in what was a memorable night for everyone who tuned in, despite the technical difficulties. During the battle—aside from both artists pulling out gems from their diverse catalogues—Luda also debuted two new songs he has, one featuring Lil Wayne with Timbaland production and the other featuring Chance the Rapper. He also hinted that a possible collab project with Usher and Lil Jon might be tucked away in his vault somewhere and that he might eventually release it.

After the battle concluded, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland hopped on Instagram Live together to talk about who they should be in the next battle. Snoop Dogg vs. Busta Rhymes was being tossed around as a possible battle that could happen, and then Snoop later joined the call with Snoop suggesting Ice Cube vs. LL Cool J as another interesting event that people would love to see.

There is no word on any of those battles yet, but whatever Swizz and Timb have up their sleeve next is sure to be entertaining regardless.