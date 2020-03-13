Reggaeton producer and songwriter Tainy has just dropped a star-studded new EP, NEON16 TAPE: The Kids That Grew Up on Reggaeton. Featuring appearances from the likes of Dalex, Kali Uchis, Sean Paul, and Cazzu among others, the release is yet another fantastic display of his distinctive production.

"I am very proud of this EP because I got to bring in some of my favorite artists that are making major strides in their perspective countries and crossing into this one, and there is variety in the types of music we created, showcasing them in their best light," Tainy said of the newly released EP. "For me it’s an honor to give them this platform and to get to work with them."

Recently, Tainy stopped by Complex to talk about working with some of the biggest names in Latin rap, including Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Listen to the EP in full above.