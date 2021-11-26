The first family kept things pretty traditional when it came to their Thanksgiving dinner.

On Thursday night, the White House released President Joe Biden’s turkey day menu, which listed 10 staple food items, nearly half of which were desserts. The menu included thyme-roasted turkey, “Grandmom Jacobs’ savory stuffing,” classic turkey gravy, roasted vegetables, and cranberry relish, along with apple, pumpkin, and coconut cream pie.

According to Fox News, Joe and first lady, Jill Biden, spent the holiday on Nantucket Island, and were joined by their son Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa, their daughters Ashley and Naomi, and other relatives. They reportedly gathered at a $30 million private compound owned by David Rubenstein, a former adviser to President Jimmy Carter and the co-founder of global investment company the Carlyle Group.

Days before Thanksgiving, POTUS, Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris did some volunteer work at the D.C. Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that is committed to combatting hunger and poverty through job training/creation. The three leaders were seen assembling meals throughout the afternoon and speaking with some of the Central Kitchen staffers.

When asked what he was grateful for this Thanksgiving, Biden gestured to his fellow volunteers and workers: “The people standing right next to me,” he said.