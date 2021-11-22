A student at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth, Texas can be seen in a viral clip hitting her teacher while trying to make a phone call.

The incident, which the district says happened as the disruptive girl made “racially charged” comments and threats, saw the student storm toward the front of the class and yell at her teacher to “deal with me.” The educator can be seen in the video, seemingly filmed by another student in the class, walking toward the hallway for help after the teen struck her on the arm.

“I need you to get over here now because this teacher is about to get fucked up if she doesn’t get the fuck away from me,” the student said after seemingly calling her mother on the classroom phone, before tossing it at her teacher. “You want to talk to her because she’s Black, and she’s fucking pissing me off right now.”

In a statement, district officials commended the teacher for the “calm demeanor and utter professionalism she demonstrated throughout the entirety of the incident even when the situation turned violent and offensive.”

The district also claims it has contacted local authorities and is looking into proper punishment for the girl.

“Harassment, racism and violence against our teachers will not be tolerated at Castleberry ISD, and we will take swift and effective action to protect our teachers so that they can perform their duties and educate students in a safe environment,” the district wrote.