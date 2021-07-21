The above video captures the moment when a woman gets into a bigoted rant with fellow passengers as she and her travel companions are being escorted off the plane, Daily Dot reports.

The incident occurred on Monday while aboard a flight headed to Texas’ Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. It’s unclear what sparked her outrage since the Snapchat video started while she was already walking down the aisle. However, the woman may have unknowingly saved some of her most malicious remarks for when the camera was on her.

The woman unfurls a clearly heard homophobic slur in the vicinity of a few children, who appeared to be traveling with her since they were also being removed from the flight. As she walked away, a passenger can be heard telling her, “No one wants to listen to your bigotry, get off the plane.”

Her departure was met with cheers and applause, but when the second video begins, she has returned to re-engage in her dispute with a bizarre statement, which somehow involves Disney and same-sex marriage.

“You corrupted Disney,” she said. “You think I talk to my kids about same-sex marriage. No, we don’t talk about that. But if we all want to talk about it, let’s talk about it.” Before she can continue any further, someone grabs her by the arm, and ushers her off the plane for good. The final word comes from another passenger, who informs her that she’s a married lesbian who “fought for this country.”

Details regarding the flight’s original destination and the airline have not been confirmed. The YouTube account that posted the video alleges the woman is a real estate agent from North Texas, but that also cannot be confirmed.