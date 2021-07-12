As a carnival ride in Michigan began tipping over with passengers on board, onlookers at the carnival rushed to stop it from falling over completely.

On Thursday night, attendees at the Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival sat down for the Magic Carpet carnival ride, which includes a swinging pendulum, before the entire unit began to tilt backward. As CBS News reports, the Arnold Amusements ride is said to take passengers 50 feet into the air.

But luckily for those who were there, several people rushed over when they saw the platform come loose and heard those on board screaming. Videos from the night show roughly a dozen people at the carnival using their weight to hold the ride down.

Different angles of the incident show that it took a few minutes for the ride to eventually slow down, as over a dozen people were on board the ride, and there were reportedly no injuries.

“Inspections of the rides happen daily and written reports are filled out and completed on each ride every morning prior to operation,” festival executive director Kat Paye said, adding that the ride has been taken to a manufacturer. “I am grateful for the quick response of staff and community members and very thankful that there were no injuries.”