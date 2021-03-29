Two Maryland Police officers were seen handcuffing and berating a 5-year-old boy in newly released body camera footage. Per NBC News, the boy allegedly left school without permission.

The incident, which occurred in January 2020, saw the two officers stop the young boy, ask him how old he was, and proceed to scream at him until he cried before handcuffing him.

“Does your mama spank you? Does your mama spank you? She’s going to spank you today,” one of the officers can be heard saying at one point.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando released a statement on Friday condemning the officers’ actions.

“I watched in horror as what can only be described as a nightmare unfolded for nearly an hour,” Jawando said, per NBC News. “It made me sick.”

“Our heart aches for this student. There is no excuse for adults to ever speak to or threaten a child in this way,” he continued. “As parents and grandparents, we know that when families send their children to school, they expect that the staff will care for them, keep them safe and use appropriate intervention processes when needed.”

The council member called for the officers to be fired and for a thorough investigation of the police department to take place. Community leaders also came together and penned an open letter calling for the officers to be fired. They highlighted that this incident happened a year ago, yet no action has been taken.

See the full body camera footage below, and be warned, it is disturbing.