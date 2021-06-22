Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon, who lives in Hua Hin district in western Prachuap Khiri Khan province of Thailand, woke up in the middle of the night, and when she went to inspect the noise, she discovered an elephant in her kitchen.

CNN reports that Puengprasoppon, who documented the moment in a wild video, woke up to loud noises inside of her home this past weekend, only to find the elephant seemingly looking for food.

“We were sleeping and woke up by a sound inside our kitchen,” she said. “So we rushed downstairs and saw this elephant poked its head into our kitchen where the wall was broken.”

The hole in the wall was actually from another incident involving an elephant, who smashed into the house last month. It is not immediately clear if it was the same elephant both times.

At one point in the video, the elephant doesn’t only look around, but sticks its trunk through the cupboards and appears to pick something up. “I have seen elephants roaming around our town looking for food since I was young. But this is the first time they actually damaged my house,” Puengprasoppon added. Unfortunately for the elephant, but thankfully for the home’s residents, there wasn’t much in the way of food in the kitchen.

The Department of National Park, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, theorized the elephant looked into the kitchen because it had smelled food. “Elephants are herbivores so they need minerals from salty food, which is essential for their bodies. They would try to find any minerals, and we have educated local residents,” it said in a statement. Similar incidents have been recorded in the nearby area, likely due to proximity to a national park in which many elephants live.

“They come to visit quite often. They always come when there is the local market because they can smell food,” said the superintendent of the Kaeng Krachan national park, per the Guardian.

Watch the video of the incident above.