Twitter is now testing a “dislike” button in an effort to improve conversations on the platform.

News of the test began circulating Wednesday, after some users received messages from Twitter stating they could now dislike, or “downvote,” tweet replies. The company reassured users their downvotes will not be visible to the public, but explained they will help Twitter “understand what people think is valuable to the conversation.”

The Twitter Support account provided more details on the test run, saying only select iOS users will see the option for “upvotes” and “downvotes,” the former of which will be displayed as “likes.”