President Donald Trump may claim that mail-in voting is susceptible to fraud, but Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs says otherwise. The top U.S cybersecurity expert told CBS News, in early September, that while counting mail-in ballots can be time-consuming, their paper-based and auditable nature makes them more resilient to interference.

Still, Trump has gone so far as to suggest that the 2020 elections be delayed “until people can properly, securely, and safely vote.” President Trump has repeatedly touted that “absentee ballots” differ from “mail-in ballots” while insisting that those states who have been proactive in forwarding mail-in ballots to their registered voting population—and notably have a more left-leaning constituency—are effectively damaging the election’s integrity. He’s paraded this narrative at a time when more Americans are rightfully concerned with the spread of the coronavirus and have turned to mail-in ballots to exercise their voting right. Even with many states offering early voting, polling place lines and wait times add another worry on top of potential infection.



However, history as well as the increasing adoption of the mail-in ballot in the United States prove that mail-in voting is quite secure. Here's what you need to know about it.