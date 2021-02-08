A Tennessee man was shot and killed Friday night after a robbery prank for YouTube ended tragically, NBC News reports.
Timothy Wilks, 20, and a friend approached a group of people, including 23-year-old David Starnes Jr., in the parking lot of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park at about 9:20 p.m. with butcher knives in their hands.
Starnes Jr. told authorities when they arrived that he didn’t know that the two were filming a prank, and thought he and others were in danger.
Starnes Jr. has not been arrested or charged for the shooting. Police are investigating whether he was acting in self-defense.
Buzzfeed News notes YouTubers Alan and Alex Stokes were charged last year with false imprisonment and swatting after pretending to rob a bank and carjack an Uber driver. When police arrived, the driver was held at gunpoint and later released under the assumption that he was involved with the Stokes twins.
