A six-year-old Indiana girl was found dead two hours after she was reported missing.

People reports that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the open case. The girl, Grace Ross was discovered in a wooded area in New Carlisle, Indiana, close to where she went missing. She was reported missing on Friday at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The identity of the 14-year-old hasn’t been released, and it’s unclear how or why she was killed, or what he’s been charged with.

Nearly 200 people attended a candlelight vigil on Sunday evening for Grace. “Grace was loved by everybody and she was friends with everybody,” her mother, Michelle Ross, said at the gathering. “She would go up to a stranger on the street and be like, ‘Hi, I’m Grace and I’m six.’”

Grace’s elementary school principal, Tar Bush also spoke. “There are not very many times on the first day of school I already know a student because there are so many new faces coming in,” Bush said. “But Grace I knew from day one.” She continued, “Her smile even showed on her mask. You could tell she was smiling all the time.”

The family has created an online fundraiser through Facebook to help defray Grace’s funeral costs.