A school district in Michigan has landed itself in hot water after teachers were forced to remove gay pride flags from their classrooms.

NBC News reports Three Rivers Community Schools in Three Rivers, MI is investigating an inquiry from an “external party” who questioned the placement of pride flags on the school’s grounds. The statement did not elaborate on the party that made the inquiry or what it entailed.

“TRCS gathered information from the external party and had internal discussions with school officials regarding the matter,” the statement said. “In addition, Thrun Law Firm was consulted concerning these two issues.”

Interim Superintendent Nikki Nash and Principal Jason Bingaman released a statement on Wednesday regarding the removal of the flags.

“TRCS continues to explore best ways to support all students, including the continuation of the GSA Club already established at TRMS,” school officials said in the Wednesday statement. “Continued guidance of Thrun Law Firm, review of current board policies, and reaching out to other districts for best practices will also be part of this ongoing process. TRCS appreciates all of the contributions of our staff and will continue to comply with its Board policies. As we move forward, we are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students and staff of TRCS.”

Nash continued, “This is an ongoing situation. We continue to work with the district’s legal firm and board of education to ensure we are providing a safe learning environment for all students. There is a board meeting on Dec. 6.”

Meanwhile, Three Rivers alumnus Andrew George told CBS affiliate WWMT that he was disappointed by the district’s move. “Disgust, honestly, and a little bit of disbelief,” George explained. “I think in the year 2021, obviously gay marriage is legal in the state of Michigan. A lot of the stigmas from when I was younger and when I was in high school are gone now. And I know they’re not absolutely gone.”