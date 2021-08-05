The NYPD has shared alarming surveillance footage showing a Bronx man in a wheelchair getting beaten and robbed by two assailants on the street.

“Police say not only was this person not able to physically defend himself but he also has a mental disability, which [made it] difficult for detectives to even determine exactly what happened to him,” PIX 11 reports, although the surveillance video was then discovered.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on July 31, when the two unknown men went up to the 36-year-old man in the wheelchair in the Melrose neighborhood of the Bronx. The video shows the assailants pulling the man’s wheelchair from the street onto the sidewalk. They then rifle through his personal belongings, looking for whatever was most valuable.

The clip shows one of the suspects walking away as the other stays behind and pushes the man to the ground, at which point he is assaulted, getting hit several times. Police say the suspects stole the man’s cell phone and $100 in cash before fleeing.

The victim endured a laceration to the head but declined medical attention. Authorities are still looking for the alleged muggers, and hope releasing the surveillance footage will help locate them.