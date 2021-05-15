“Edward” has no regrets.

The 31-year-old California resident, who declined to give his last name, has identified himself as the customer behind the now-viral 13-ingredient Starbucks order. You’ve probably seen it: the double-blended Frappucino that included five bananas, seven pumps of dark caramel sauce, extra salted brown butter topping, Frappuccino chips, one pump of honey blend, and extra whip cream? Yup, that’s the one.

Former barista Josie Morales tweeted a photo of the $14 drink and its extensive modification label earlier this month, along with the caption, “On [today’s] episode of why I wanna quit my job.” The post, which garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, ultimately led to Morales’ termination, as Starbucks determined it was a violation of their social media policy. However, Edward says he doesn’t intend to stop ordering the specialty drink, which has since been dubbed “the Edward.”

“I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t order a drink like this again,” Edward told New York Post. “I just ordered another drink just like it yesterday.”

The order has since ignited a TikTok trend that encourages Starbucks customers to order elaborate drinks. Though some employees may find this annoying, the company’s higher-ups say it’s all part of the Starbucks experience.

“Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas’ expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks experience,” a company spokesperson told Fox News via email. “There are many ways for customers to modify their favorite beverage at Starbucks and most customizations are reasonable requests from customers.”

Morales said he posted the since-deleted tweet to shed “some light upon how crazy orders can be.” But it appears he has no hard feelings toward Edward, who reached out to him shortly after the post went viral.

“I found Josie on Instagram and reached out to make sure he didn’t get into any trouble for posting it,” Edward told the Post. “I wanted to let him know that he didn’t do anything wrong,” he added. “It’s definitely an order people could find funny … It’s fine to keep ordering these specialty drinks from Starbucks, as long as you take care of the people who make the drinks by giving them a decent tip, then everyone should be happy.”