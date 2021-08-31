An Instagram model who went by the social media name Miss Mercedes Morr has been killed in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

The 33-year-old influencer, real name Janae Gagnier, was discovered dead at her Richmond, Texas apartment during a welfare check around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release put out by the local police.

As of Monday, Gagnier’s Instagram account has 2.6 million followers, with some of the more well-known names on that list including Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg.

Found alongside the body of Gagnier was the body of a 34-year-old man believed to be the suspect in her killing. That person has been identified as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto.

Accorto has an address in Florida, according to Click 2 Houston.

Police say that, at this point, it’s not believed that the suspect and victim had a relationship. An investigation that is seeking to determine a motive is ongoing.

The cause of both their deaths is pending the results of an autopsy.

On Monday, upon learning of the incident, neighbors expressed their shock to Click 2 Houston.

“What I thought was safe it seems is not. We have so many rules and so many guidelines I would never expect someone to breach our security and someone [to] be murdered on this property,” said resident Roderick Shaw.

“It’s safe over here, we have the gates the fence, you got to have a code to get in a code to get out, I’m just in shock,” added Edna Swist.