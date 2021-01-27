It has not been a good week on the internet for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. As someone taking home five times the average American's income, we figure she'll be fine, but the rookie congressional representative from Georgia has been repeatedly called out this week over her history of fringe-right beliefs and advocacy of harmful conspiracy theories. The latest uproar comes after video surfaced of Greene harassing David Hogg, a vocal survivor of the mass shooting that occured three years ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

In the video, Greene can be seen following Hogg down the street and asking Hogg to defend his support of "red flag" laws that would bar people marked as potentially violent from purchasing guns. She calls him a "coward" as he ignores her repeated questions and her claims that no one would have died at Parkland had the school's resource officer done his job.

The video was shot within weeks of the February 2018 Parkland massacre. It went viral this week after other antics from Greene came to light. Though she has tried to distance herself from conspiracy theories like QAnon since winning the Republican nomination in her congressional district, Greene has a history of advocating for violence against Democrats, magnifying theories about right-wing boogeyman George Soros and calling several mass shootings either entirely faked or intentional misdirections on the part of shady government actors.

This video of Rep. Greene berating teenaged David Hogg shortly after several of his friends were murdered was a bridge too far for many Twitter users and they let her hear about it.