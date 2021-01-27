Marjorie Taylor Greene, a newly elected republican representative, repeatedly endorsed calls to execute prominent Democratic politicians before taking office.

According to reporting from CNN, Greene frequently used her Facebook to endorse threats of violence against Democrats in 2018 and 2019 as a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy, which falsely accuses politicians and celebrities of participating in a massive child abuse ring.

Greene hails from Georgia, and before taking her position as a representative of the state’s 14th Congressional District she liked comments about executing FBI agents. She also liked a January 2019 comment suggesting “a bullet to the head” would be the best way to assassinate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In response to reports about her online history, Greene tried to push blame onto others who allegedly managed her page.

"Over the years, I've had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet," Greene tweeted on Tuesday.

Prior to news reports about her QAnon conspiracy escapades on Facebook, Greene was already facing calls to step down after only a few weeks on the job. The congresswoman, along with fellow House republicans, is being pressured to step down after refusing to certify the 2020 election of Joe Biden and encouraging false conspiracy theories about election fraud that led to the Jan. 6 riot.

Parkland shooting survivors have also called for Greene to resign, after Media Matters reported on her support of comments that called the 2018 mass shooting a “false flag.” She also referred to Parkland survivor David Hogg as “#littleHitler” and claimed he was a “bought and paid little pawn.”

In several Facebook Live broadcasts from 2018, Greene accused Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters of treason, while promoting a petition for Pelosi’s impeachment. While promoting the petition, Greene endorsed several threats of violence against the politicians and suggested Pelosi should be executed.

Greene's targets also included President Obama and Secretary Clinton. In response to an April 2018 comment asking for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama to be hung she wrote, "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

Media Matters also reported that Greene endorsed the disgusting conspiracy theory known as “Frazzledrip,” which accuses Hillary Clinton and her former aide of drinking children’s blood.