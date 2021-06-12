Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 95th birthday in a lavish, yet unusual, manner.

As reported by TMZ, Jill Biden and Kate Middleton showed up to help the queen cut her ceremonial cake at the Eden Project in Cornwall where she was handling G7 responsibilities. Here, Elizabeth insisted the cake be cut with a royal scepter rather than with a knife. Her Majesty struggled to cut the cake, and an aide stepped in, offering the knife instead. “There is a knife there as well,” the aide said. “I know there is,” the queen sharply replied as the crowd laughed. “This is something that is more unusual.” Still, the queen wasn’t able to cut the cake, so help stepped in. It’s unclear from the clip provided whether the cake was ever fully cut with the sword, but the crowd was laughing and enjoying the festivities all the same.

Aside from the queen turning 95, the Royal Family also grew one person bigger this week when it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child together: Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” the couple’s press secretary said in a brief statement to Variety.

Check out the cake cutting below: