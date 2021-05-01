Queen Elizabeth II has bestowed British sex toy company Lovehoney with The Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

According to Yahoo News, the royal family labels the recognition as “the highest accolade for business success.” In a press release, Lovehoney described itself as “the UK’s biggest sexual wellness brand,” and it seems to be, since the company has seen “outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales over the last six years.”

Lovehoney has expanded its business from £12 million to £56 million, or $16.5 million to $77 million. With the award, the company can now use the Queen’s Award emblem in its marketing materials. Lovehoney was a previous recipient of the award in 2016.

Lovehoney’s chief commercial officer Debbie Bond issued a statement, saying, “Her Majesty has been a wonderful supporter of Lovehoney.” The brand sells masks, games, lingerie, gags, feather ticklers, vibrators, and more.

The queen recently celebrated her 95th birthday on April 21, following the death of her husband Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9 at the age of 99. They had been married for over 70 years.

